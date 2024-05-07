BAZ, Not ZBC Should Collect Radio And TV Licence Fees - CCC MP
The Member of Parliament for Marondera Central, Caston Matewu (CCC), said that the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) should take over radio and television licensing from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).
As reported by NewsDay, Matewu said this while responding to a question during the belated World Press Freedom Day celebrations organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations in Harare on Monday, 06 May.
Matewu, who is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, also said the issue will be tabled before Parliament for debate. He said:
I never believed that ZBC should be collecting these license [fee]s. It should be BAZ which collects the licence [fee]s on behalf of the State.
So this is a conversation that is going to be happening and once the Bill comes to Parliament we are going to begin this debate.
We are going to call you as well as other stakeholders to come and give us your views and share them with us.
So we are collecting a number of stakeholders to come to Parliament so that you can give us your views on what you think.
The Cabinet recently approved amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act which will compel motorists to buy radio licences from ZBC whenever they renew their vehicle licences.
If the amendments are passed by Parliament, it will become mandatory for motorists to first pay for a radio licence before acquiring vehicle insurance cover or policy unless there is an exemption from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).
More: Pindula News