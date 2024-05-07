BAZ, Not ZBC Should Collect Radio And TV Licence Fees - CCC MP

6 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 07:55:13 GMT

The Member of Parliament for Marondera Central, Caston Matewu (CCC), said that the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) should take over radio and television licensing from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

As reported by NewsDay, Matewu said this while responding to a question during the belated World Press Freedom Day celebrations organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations in Harare on Monday, 06 May.

Matewu, who is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, also said the issue will be tabled before Parliament for debate. He said:

