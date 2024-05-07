Chegutu Teacher Arrested For Raping Form 3 Learner (15)

11 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 12:17:03 GMT

A 35-year-old teacher in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province, was arrested for allegedly raping a Form Three learner after intentionally causing her to drink large quantities of beer.

The accused, who is a teacher at a local college, was recently arraigned before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing rape allegations.

The State alleged that on 26 April 2024, at around 2 PM, the teacher picked up the complainant (15) and her cousin (17) from their grandmother’s residence and took them to a bar he operates at Kaguvi 3 shopping centre in Chegutu.

Feedback