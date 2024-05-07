Chegutu Teacher Arrested For Raping Form 3 Learner (15)
A 35-year-old teacher in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province, was arrested for allegedly raping a Form Three learner after intentionally causing her to drink large quantities of beer.
The accused, who is a teacher at a local college, was recently arraigned before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing rape allegations.
The State alleged that on 26 April 2024, at around 2 PM, the teacher picked up the complainant (15) and her cousin (17) from their grandmother’s residence and took them to a bar he operates at Kaguvi 3 shopping centre in Chegutu.
He bought the learner alcohol throughout the night until 2 AM when her cousin asked him to take them back home as the student was drunk and unconscious.
The teacher allegedly took the victim to his car in the company of her cousin and drove off. On their way home he parked his car by the roadside and had sexual intercourse with the unconscious girl.
The girl’s cousin then later reported the matter to a relative and the matter was reported to the police leading to the teacher’s arrest.
He was remanded in custody to the 9th of May 2024.
