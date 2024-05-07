Former CIO Director Chaunoita Declared National Hero
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred the national hero status on the late retired Director in the President’s Department Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita.
According to the Chronicle, Chaunoita also known as Cde Zvenyika died on Saturday, May 4 after battling a long illness.
ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha delivered the national hero status message at Chaunoita’s home in Harare. Said Bimha:
His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has conferred a National Hero Status to the late Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita who died on 4 May 2024. Mourners are gathered at House Number 19B Selsey Road, Waterfalls, Harare.
The late Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita will be interred at the National Heroes Acre, Harare, at a date to be announced.
I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Harare Province.
In a letter dated 07 May 2024, addressed to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, said:
The letter was copied to the Minister of War Veterans, Detainees, Restrictees and their Welfare, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Local Government, Minister of Justice, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare,
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Chairman-Harare Province.
More: Pindula News