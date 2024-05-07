Former CIO Director Chaunoita Declared National Hero

42 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 15:02:09 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred the national hero status on the late retired Director in the President’s Department Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita.

According to the Chronicle, Chaunoita also known as Cde Zvenyika died on Saturday, May 4 after battling a long illness.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha delivered the national hero status message at Chaunoita’s home in Harare. Said Bimha:

