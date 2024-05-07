Here’s Why The ZiG Currency Is Weakening

First, many Zimbabweans are afraid of getting involved in this experiment since they have been burned before. People and businesses that bought and held the previous currencies have seen their purchasing power fall over the years.

Second, this is an experiment that has not been tried in other countries before. The most recent dollar-backed currency was the US dollar. President Richard Nixon ended the dollar peg to curb inflation and the conversion became difficult.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

In ZiG’s case, it is unclear what will happen if there is a strong demand for the currency. At the current price, the 2.5 tons of gold are worth over $186 million, bringing the total holdings to $286 million. These funds are barely enough to back the currency.

Third, the ZiG token is different from other backed assets, including stablecoins. In the case of a stablecoin like Tether, users redeem their USDT tokens with fiat currency instantly. It is not possible to redeem any amount of ZiG tokens for gold or US dollar equivalent.

It is also unclear whether Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries like South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique will accept the ZiG currency.

Finally, Zimbabwe is mostly a dollar-based economy. Data shows that the greenback is used in over 80% of all transactions in the country.