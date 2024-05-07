Linda Masarira Assaulted And Injured By Her Husband
Bongani Mlotshwa (29) who is the husband of opposition LEAD party leader Linda Masarira (41) was on Tuesday, 07 May, sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by a magistrate for domestic violence.
Mlotshwa appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that he physically abused his wife.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said that the State proved that on 05 May 2024, Mlotshwa assaulted Masarira three times on the eye with clenched fists after she had found him sleeping in her daughter’s room.
Mlotshwa was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment of which 5 months were suspended for 5 years. A further 10 months were suspended on condition that he perform 350 hours of community service.
Following Mlotshwa’s conviction, the NPA has implored members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.
Earlier on Monday, Masarira released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), requesting privacy after news of the assault emerged. She wrote:
I respectfully request that the media grant me privacy during this challenging time. I’m currently dealing with personal issues that require my attention, and my mental health is a top priority.
I kindly ask that you allow me the space to sort out my affairs without sensationalizing my situation for the sake of selling papers. Thank you for your understanding and respect.
More: Pindula News