Linda Masarira Assaulted And Injured By Her Husband

13 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 16:44:30 GMT

Bongani Mlotshwa (29) who is the husband of opposition LEAD party leader Linda Masarira (41) was on Tuesday, 07 May, sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by a magistrate for domestic violence.

Mlotshwa appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that he physically abused his wife.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said that the State proved that on 05 May 2024, Mlotshwa assaulted Masarira three times on the eye with clenched fists after she had found him sleeping in her daughter’s room.

