Marondera Woman Fined US$200 For Smuggling "Mabhero"
Kudzisai Chiweshe (54), from Marondera, was recently arraigned before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act after she attempted to smuggle bales of second-hand clothes (mabhero) into the country.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 19 March 2024, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stationed at Forbes Border Post received a tip-off that there was a Trip Trans bus carrying bales of second-hand clothes.
The Police reacted to the tip-off, stopped the bus and conducted a thorough search. Chiweshe who was a passenger in the bus was found in possession of two bales of second-hand clothing weighing 45kg each.
She failed to account for the clothing leading to her arrest and subsequent court appearance for contravening the Customs and Excise Act.
Chiweshe was sentenced to a fine of US$200 or 90 days imprisonment in default of payment.
The bales were forfeited to the State and handed over to ZIMRA for further management in terms of the Customs and Excise Act.
Zimbabwe banned the importation of second-hand clothes in 2015 to protect the local textile industry and encourage value addition.
However, cities and towns across the country are flooded with them showing that corruption is rampant at the country’s porous borders.
More: Pindula News