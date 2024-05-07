Harare Mayor Seek To Engage Transport Minister Over Traffic Congestion

6 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 10:59:32 GMT

The rehabilitation of some roads in Harare for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit has resulted in congestion and traffic chaos in the capital.

Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, said he will seek an urgent meeting with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Felix Mhona, to address the traffic congestion.

Mafume said the rehabilitation of roads has heavily affected people living in areas like Harare West where the roads that lead to the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden are situated. Said Mafume:

