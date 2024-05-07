Robbers Pounce On Warren Park School As Parents Pay Fees

The ZRP urges school authorities to increase security and be alert as parents pay school fees. Where possible, parents are encouraged to deposit their fees through financial institutions to curb armed robbery cases. Meanwhile, Police are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Warren Park Primary School this morning when six armed suspects raided the school as parents were paying their school fees. The suspects went away with US$1 481.00 cash. HOT DEALS:

During the 2024 First Term, several schools across the country were robbed and lost tens of thousands of dollars.

On January 6, 2024, unknown suspects targeted George Silundika High School in Bulawayo. They stole US$17,280.00 in cash from a cash box.

Three days later, on January 9, 2024, 12 unknown suspects attacked security guards at Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, a Mazda Tribute motor vehicle, cellphones, laptops, and other valuables.

Following the spate of armed robberies, the police urged schools to take the necessary steps to prevent further robberies.

Police urged school authorities to deposit all monies, including school fees and levies, at financial institutions, and also to employ guards from reputable security service providers who constantly monitor and review deployments.

