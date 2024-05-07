South Africa's Electoral Commission Sidesteps uMkhonto we Sizwe Party Leadership Dispute
South Africa’s elections management body, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has said it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties.
This comes after uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party founder Jabulani Khumalo requested IEC to urgently remove former SA President Jacob Zuma as the face of the party.
However, in a statement in response to Khumalo, the IEC said that it only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. Reads the statement:
The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party.
The letter has also been circulated extensively on social media platforms. In that letter, Mr Khumalo demands that the Electoral Commission should remove Mr Zuma as the “face of MKP and as the president of the MKP”.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
LATEST:
itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
The Commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties. Additionally, the Commission only acts on the instruction of the registered leader of the party.
In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of the MK Party. This has been so since 10 April 2024.
Khumalo had also written to Zuma on 05 May 2024 placing the latter on precautionary suspension, citing bringing the party into disrepute.
Khumalo’s letter came after his expulsion from the MK Party last week alongside four party members.
The party says those who have been suspended from it are rogue elements.
More: Pindula News