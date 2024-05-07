ZiG Currency Delays Disbursement Of Government Funds

The delay in budget release and cash release has been in the past, but I have ordered that the system be changed and be driven by cash flow.

The introduction of ZiG will delay the release because we had a budget announcement denominated in RTGS [real-time gross settlement] and in April this year we announced the ZiG in the middle of the month.

Because of the documentation and balance processes that were ready, we could not release funds because of changing to ZiG.

This ZiG introduction has delayed disbursements of funds, but I have been assured that they are changing it.

At the time of presenting the budget last year, the exchange rate was going up and also when the ZiG was introduced, the exchange rate had ballooned.

So clearly there was an erosion of the budget, but the exchange rate and inflation also cut both ways, when the exchange rate was weakening the inflation was going up, and revenues were also increasing.