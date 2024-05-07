ZiG Records Its Largest Decline Since Launch

7 minutes ago Tue, 07 May 2024 08:22:13 GMT

Zimbabwe’s currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), on Monday, 06 May, weakened to its lowest level against the US dollar since it was launched last month, reported Bloomberg.

According to data posted on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s website, ZiG was trading at 13.67 to the dollar, a decline of 0.8% from its first day of trading at 13.56 per dollar on April 8.

The ZiG is the country’s sixth attempt to deliver a functioning local currency since 2008.

