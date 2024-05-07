Zimbabwe Set To Build Bronze Monument To Celebrate Russia's WWII Victory Against Nazi Germany

Muzawazi said that various countries, including Russia, have pledged financial support for the obelisk which is planned to be made of bronze, stone and mosaic.

The monument will be erected on the top of a hill in the 100-hectare city and will be at least 15–20 metres high.

Muzawazi claimed that the decolonisation of Africa is incomplete as former colonial masters, including Britain and France, still exercise influence in some of their former colonies.

Zimbabwe is one of Russia’s closest African allies and Harare has not condemned the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war.

Zimbabwe and Russia’s ties go back to the 1970s when the Soviet Union, of which Russia was part, supported the African nation’s 15-year liberation war against British colonialism.

More: Pindula News

