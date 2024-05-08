27 Suspects Convicted Of Drug And Substance Abuse

6 minutes ago Wed, 08 May 2024 07:31:03 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse and, through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

The ZRP has urged the public to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

On Tuesday, 07 May 2024, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi released the names of 27 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts. These are:

Tinotenda Muronzi (24), of Maridale Norton, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and paid a fine of US$100.00.

Prudence Chinhoyi (29), of Glenview, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

George Zacharia (44), of Tynwald South, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 100 or 3 months imprisonment.

Hubert Murindagomo (42), for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Victor Kurai Ngorima, of Belvedere, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Leeroy Bruice Tungana (28), of Hatfield, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Tafadzwa Sankulami (28), of Willdale Old Camp, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 280 hours of community service.

Sarah Gomwe (36), of Rujeko, Chinhoyi, for possession of 725 grams dagga. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to perform 255 hours of community service.

Tinashe Gangwa (28), of Glenorah A, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Thomas Moyo (41), of Thorngroove, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 175 hours of community service.

Lwisani Dube (19), of New Luveve, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 105 hours of community service.

Tarisai Dhliwayo (28), of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 19 months imprisonment.

Dean Michael, of Famona, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$300.00.

Thamsanqa Moyo (23), of Lobengula West, Bulawayo, for possession of 470 grams dagga and 96 X 100mls Benylin cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Caroline Muingayi (40), of New Lobengula, for possession of 738 grams of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Zororai Mapindure (40), of Runyararo West, Masvingo, for possession of 8 kilograms of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$400.00.

Netsai Nganhira (50), of Glenview, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$200.00

Takesure Christ (28), for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 17 months imprisonment.

Stancilous Mushanga (29), of Glenview 1, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$100.00.

Melani Gutsire (37), of Warren Park 1, Harare for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$150.00.

Nyasha Mpofu (24), of Gail Court, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Nyasha Nyabunze (23), of Churu Mine, Chiweshe, for possession of 0.56 grams of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$200.00.

Tatenda Vito (29), of Glenorah A, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service.

Tawanda Sibindi (18), of Mbare, Harare for possession of crystal meth. the suspect was convicted to 12 months imprisonment. Newton Berejena (70), of Adbernie, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicine. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$150.00.

Christopher Marambakurwa (42), of Kambuzuma, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

