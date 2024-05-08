Bulawayo Water Crisis May Worsen As New Boreholes Fail To Yield Water

At most times, we will have a target to sink several boreholes, but because of the water table, we do not sink the desired number.

The Bulawayo metropolitan province received one drilling rig from the central government in 2023 to help ease the city’s water crisis which has seen the council cutting off water supplies for about 120 hours a week.

Nyoni revealed that besides a receding water table attributed to El Niño-induced drought, authorities are also facing the challenge of vandalism. He said:

We have been drilling boreholes mainly in institutions or if I can say parastatals that have enough security. We have not been drilling in open spaces because there is a lot of vandalism going on hence the reason why many communities have not been noticing so much of our work.

Nyoni said the provincial leadership was expecting the central government to provide another drilling rig to ensure that residents of the country’s second-largest city have access to the precious liquid.

