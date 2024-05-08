CCC Aspiring Councillor Acquitted Of Political Violence Charges

18 minutes ago Wed, 08 May 2024 14:12:19 GMT

The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring Harare South Ward 12 councillor Ranganayi Mupakati has been acquitted of charges of assaulting a ZANU PF aspiring councillor in the same ward.

This comes after the state failed to provide satisfactory evidence of the crime.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the State called the evidence of three witnesses, including the complainant and two other ZANU PF supporters.

