Unlicensed And Speeding Bus Mechanic Runs Over, Kills Two Pedestrians

On 4 November 2023 along Nketa Drive in Mpopoma Bulawayo, the accused person who is a mechanic was test-driving an AVM bus due north on Nketa Drive in Mpopoma Bulawayo when he hit two pedestrians, Otis Ncube and Shanice Mathe who were crossing the road. The two pedestrians died on the spot. The accused person drove without a driver’s license.

The State proved that Moyo not only exceeded the speed limit but also neglected to stay within his lane, maintain a proper lookout, or react promptly when an accident or collision appeared imminent.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Moyo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended for five years. He will serve 24 months effectively.

For the second count (driving without a driver’s license), he was ordered to pay a fine of US$250 by 31 May 2024 or spend five months in prison.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment