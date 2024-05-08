Zimbabwean Woman Becomes First Deaconess In Eastern Orthodox Church

The event, held at St. Nektarios Mission Parish near Harare, Zimbabwe, marked the culmination of efforts to revive the female diaconate within the Church.

Molen was ordained by Metropolitan Serafim, the Archbishop of Zimbabwe on Holy Thursday, just before Orthodox Easter.

Molen told Religion News that initially, she was nervous about entering the altar but felt comforted and ready after receiving blessings from Metropolitan Serafim. She said:

At first, I was nervous about going to the altar, but when Metropolitan Serafim blessed me to enter the altar as part of my preparation this week, those feelings went away, and I felt comfortable. I am ready.

Molen’s ordination is part of the Patriarchate’s broader efforts to address the growing need for priests and deacons in African parishes.

However, a deaconess is not a priest/priestess. Her responsibilities will include assisting priests in liturgical duties and addressing specific parish needs in Zimbabwe.

Molen is currently studying geography and environmental studies and has served Orthodox Christians in Zimbabwe for years, working with youth and establishing church schools.

She has also created several mother’s groups to serve women.

More: Pindula News

