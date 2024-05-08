ZRP Commissioner-General Orders Police Not To Charge Escort Fees For Foreign Handball Teams
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, has intervened in a dispute between the Zimbabwe National Handball Federation (ZNHF) and the Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Wonder Tembo.
It appears the dispute between the two parties arose after Police in Harare demanded payment to escort foreign teams participating in the ongoing Zone IV International Handball Federation Trophy Tournament in Chitungwiza.
In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Police do not charge any money or costs to escort foreign teams coming to participate in sporting events in the country. He said:
Reference is made to the ongoing Zone IV International Handball Federation Trophy Tournament and the engagement by the organizers with the Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Wonder Tembo on the 07th May 2024 for escort services to foreign participating teams to the venue in Chitungwiza.
The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, has directed that escort services be immediately provided to the teams for free.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
LATEST:
itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
In this regard, no money will be paid to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or any individual member for the escort services.
The Commissioner-General of Police has made it clear that the Zimbabwe Republic Police does not charge any money or costs to escort foreign teams coming to participate in sporting events in the country.
Any inconveniences caused by the misunderstanding between the National Handball Federation and the Officer Commanding Harare Province are sincerely regretted.
More: Pindula News