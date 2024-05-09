1 841 Malaria Cases, 7 Deaths Recorded In One Week
The Ministry of Health and Childcare recorded 1 841 malaria cases and 7 deaths in the week ending 28 April 2024.
According to a recent Disease Surveillance Report by the Ministry, out of the 1,841 malaria cases, 162 were children under five years of age.
Masvingo District recorded 2 deaths, while Hurungwe District, Makonde District, Mazowe District, Guruve District, and Mt Darwin District recorded 1 death each. Reads the report:
Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending 28 April 2024. 1 841 malaria cases and 7 deaths were reported this week. 162 of the reported cases were from under five years of age.
The deaths were reported from Masvingo District (2) in Masvingo Province, Hurungwe District (1) and Makonde District(1) in Mashonaland West Province, Mazowe District (1), Guruve District(1), Mount Darwin District (1) in Mashonaland Central Province.
The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (792) and Mashonaland West Province (415). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 21 298 and 44 deaths.
In the first eight months of 2023, Zimbabwe recorded 144,508 positive malaria cases, with regions such as Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, and Masvingo accounting for 97% of these cases.
Malaria is a disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through bites from infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.
Symptoms usually appear within 10–15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
The common malaria symptoms include fever, headache, chills, extreme tiredness and fatigue, impaired consciousness, multiple convulsions, difficulty breathing and jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin).
More: Pindula News