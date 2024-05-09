1 841 Malaria Cases, 7 Deaths Recorded In One Week

4 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 06:39:52 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Childcare recorded 1 841 malaria cases and 7 deaths in the week ending 28 April 2024.

According to a recent Disease Surveillance Report by the Ministry, out of the 1,841 malaria cases, 162 were children under five years of age.

Masvingo District recorded 2 deaths, while Hurungwe District, Makonde District, Mazowe District, Guruve District, and Mt Darwin District recorded 1 death each. Reads the report:

Feedback