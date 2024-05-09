7 Inflatable Boats Impounded At Zimbabwe/South Africa Border

16 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 10:52:26 GMT

South African police have seized seven inflatable boats on the Limpopo River bank which they believe have been used to smuggle counterfeit goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

TimesLive cited Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba as saying the boats were seized by the border policing team at the Beitbridge port of entry.

During a crackdown by a multidisciplinary team on Tuesday, police also arrested 26 suspects for various offences which include illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes and border jumping.

