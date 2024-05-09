High Court Orders Release Of Wadyajena's Trucks, Lamborghini

5 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 05:57:25 GMT

Former Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadayajena (ZANU PF) on Wednesday, 08 May, recovered his vehicles held in August 2022 when he and five others were facing charges of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) of US$5,8 million. The charges were dropped in 2023 before plea and the High Court.

The vehicles comprised a fleet of 23-tonne haulage trucks plus a Lamborghini SUV.

According to The Herald, the High Court ruled yesterday that the trucks had not been held lawfully since September 2022 since the authorities did not apply for an extension to the laid-down maximum of 30 days before the initial 30 days granted in August 2022 ended.

