High Court Orders Release Of Wadyajena's Trucks, Lamborghini
Former Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadayajena (ZANU PF) on Wednesday, 08 May, recovered his vehicles held in August 2022 when he and five others were facing charges of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) of US$5,8 million. The charges were dropped in 2023 before plea and the High Court.
The vehicles comprised a fleet of 23-tonne haulage trucks plus a Lamborghini SUV.
According to The Herald, the High Court ruled yesterday that the trucks had not been held lawfully since September 2022 since the authorities did not apply for an extension to the laid-down maximum of 30 days before the initial 30 days granted in August 2022 ended.
Wadyajena had been charged along with COTTCO managers, who include Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha.
Since the charges were dropped before plea, the State can go back to trial should there be enough evidence to justify a trial.
In the latest judgement, Justice Tawanda Chitapi of the High Court granted the application by Wadyajena for the release of his fleet finding that on the facts and circumstances of this case, the continued seizure of his property was unlawful.
More: Pindula News