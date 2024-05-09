Mutsvangwas' Son, Neville, Arrested Over Illegal Forex Deals

6 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 07:31:06 GMT

Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of the Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, has been arrested on allegations of illegal forex dealings.

The Herald reported sources as saying Mutsvangwa was on Wednesday, 08 May, picked up from his Mount Pleasant home by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Commercial Crimes Division on allegations of illegally trading in foreign currency.

Police arrested Mutsvangwa after her reportedly appeared to advertise the ZiG black market selling exchange rate of 18,5 to the US dollar, on his WhatsApp status.

