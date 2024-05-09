Police Confirm Neville Mutsvangwa's Arrest For "Unlawful Trading In Cash"

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Neville Sunungurai Mutsvangwa (44), Elias Majachani (45) and Simbarashe Tichingana (38) for contravening section 14 (1) of the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act, Chapter 24:24.

Reports suggest that Neville was arrested on Wednesday at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare by detectives from the CID commercial crimes unit.

According to ZimLive, this is not the first time that Neville has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

He was twice arrested for sexual offences. In the first instance, he allegedly raped a woman in Harare, and in the second instance, he allegedly tried to rape a second woman in Mutare. He was never convicted.

In 2019, police raided Neville’s office at 3 Sanfenand Flats on Fife Avenue in Harare where he was allegedly conducting illegal foreign currency deals. He was away but police found US$200,000.

Four detectives allegedly conspired with Mutsvangwa’s workers to under-declare the money found on the premises by seizing US$40,000 instead of the full amount.

It was alleged that by the time they got to the police station, the money had gone down to US$20,000. The four detectives were subsequently arrested for the theft of US$20,000.

Neville was also recently accused of undermining government policy after selling Starlink units in Zimbabwe, despite a POTRAZ ban.

