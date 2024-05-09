Thief Drinks 3 Bottles Of Whisky At Crime Scene, Passes Out

8 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 07:11:21 GMT

A 28-year-old man from Nyanga broke into a bar and guzzled three bottles of whisky, became intoxicated and passed out inside the shop.

The burglar, Dickson Simango, was found asleep in the bar by the owner in the morning, leading to his arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Simango was convicted and sentenced by the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court for unlawful entry charges. It said:

