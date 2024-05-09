Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium Suspended From Hosting PSL Matches

The stadium, located in Waterfalls, Harare, was relying on hiring mobile toilets which were overwhelmed on matchdays.

The move by the FIB to temporarily suspend Heart Stadium means Magaya’s club, Yadah Stars, will use Rufaro Stadium in Mbare as its new home ground.

Rufaro Stadium is now the only venue in Harare for PSL teams as the National Sports Stadium (located between the Warren Park and Belvedere suburbs) and Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield are in a poor state.

Zimbabwe currently does not have a CAF-approved facility which can be used for international football games.

