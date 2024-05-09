We have updated the Pindula App

Here are the most notable:

You can now copy text inside an article. While still not working as well as we would like, now you can copy some text and paste it somewhere else. There are limitations in terms of how much you can copy. it’s a technical issue really and we hope to resolve it in the next incremental update.

The app is much smoother than before

Navigation has been fixed so that when you click back, you go to the previous screen and not to the homepage.

We have introduced Small Business Pages. For now we are testing with a few businesses to see how we can provide users of the app with relevant products and content from the advertisers. Working with businesses has been a struggle because when we open it up, we get lots of guys selling health concoctions and some even selling fake month and witchcraft. We have an obligation to ensure this nonsense doesn’t flood the good businesses and this is what we’re working on. You will see more improvements on this and hopefully we can open to more businesses soon.

There were some people having issues when they lose an internet connection. We have fixed this so you can still browse when your internet connection is not there. You still need the connection to download new content ofcourse.

We have improved the appearance of the comments.

Dark mode and light mode appearance have also been improved so that it’s seamless when you switch.

Adding Ads

A big change you will notice is that the mobile app now has Google adverts. These help us pay for the costs of the the app. It’s still a free to use app if you’re on Econet in Zimbabwe but that costs us money and the ads are a way of making it sustainable.

We know that some ads can be annoying, and we have tried to limit their appearance when you’re using the app. Please bear with us as we work to make this sustainable.

What to expect soon?

We’re still working to bring some things back specifically the Techzim section of the app.

We are also working on other exciting features which we hope to release in the coming weeks and months.

How to install the new Pindula App

The easiest way to install the Pindula app is to uninstall the one you have first, and then install it from Google Play here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news&hl=en&gl=US

However, if you don’t have access to Google Play you can just download the APK from our zero-rated website here and install it: https://zero.pindula.co.zw/download/

Remember to uninstall the old app first.

Thank you for the patience as we work to get this right. 🙏🏾 We really appreciate your support. Please keep the feedback coming.

As usual, don’t forget to spread the word. The more people use the app the better everything works.

