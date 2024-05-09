ZANU PF Orders Supporters To Attend Passion Java's "Night Of Wonders"

As reported by NewsDay, one of the messages circulating in Harare quotes the ZANU PF Harare Zone co-ordinator Joshua Gore as saying:

All district chairpersons in Zone 6 are required to mobilise all members (munhu wese hake) to attend the church programme being hosted by Evangelist Passion Java. HOT DEALS:

ZANU PF’s Zone 6 covers four constituencies of Mbare, Southerton, Sunningdale and Harare South as well as some parts of Hatfield and Waterfalls.

ZANU PF secretary for transport in the area, Nico Hamadziripi confirmed to NewsDay that the party was mobilising members to attend Java’s church service. He said:

I can confirm that I have received a text to that effect and as a secretary for transport, I am told the buses will be there. The district chairperson can come to collect the buses at Stoddart Hall in Mbare. Java is an active party cadre and we should support him.

In a Facebook post on the event, Java said: “Whether you have HIV, you need money or you have a broken leg, come to Night of Wonders”.

Java also sensationally stated that he would never preach again if he did not fill the National Sports Stadium.

ZANU PF is reportedly mobilising its supporters from the country’s ten provinces to attend Java’s event and ensure that the stadium is filled.

