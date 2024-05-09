Zimbabwe Suffers Worst Drought In 40 Years, Maize Yield Falls By 72%

8 minutes ago Thu, 09 May 2024 07:52:46 GMT

Zimbabwe’s maize output from the 2023/24 summer cropping season will drop by almost three-quarters this year as the nation experiences its worst drought in 40 years.

According to the Government’s Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment report, maize output from the current season that ends 31 May 2024 is estimated at 634,699 tonnes, down 72% from last year.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, had previously forecasted 868 237 tonnes.

Feedback