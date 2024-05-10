Chegutu Pirates Charged By PSL Over Abandoned Match Against Dynamos

The club stands accused of contravening the PSL rules and regulations.

According to Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where:

31.1.2 Its players, officials, servants or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match;

31.1.17 Its officials cause the abandonment of a match

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 14 May 2024 at the PSL offices.

The match was abandoned in stoppage time after Dynamos had scored through Donald Dzvinyai to break the 0-0 deadlock

However, Chegutu Pirates players and fans disputed the goal, saying it did not cross the line. The home team’s fans then threw objects onto the pitch, forcing match officials to call off the match.

