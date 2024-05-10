Comparing Tecno Camon 30, Camon 30 Pro And Camon 20 Pro

3. Body:

– Tecno Camon 30: Dimensions of 165.3 x 75.3 x 7.7 mm, weight not specified, and features a glass front and back or silicone polymer back.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: Dimensions of 164 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm, weighs 188.6 g, and features a glass front and back or silicone polymer back.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: Dimensions of 163.4 x 76.7 x 7.8 mm and weight not specified.

4. Display:

– Tecno Camon 30: AMOLED display with a size of 6.78 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. It has an always-on display feature.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: AMOLED display with a size of 6.78 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. It also has an always-on display feature.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: AMOLED display with a size of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

5. Platform:

– Tecno Camon 30: Runs on Android 14 with HIOS 14. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset and an octa-core CPU.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: Runs on Android 14 with HIOS 14. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate (4 nm) chipset and an octa-core CPU.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: Runs on Android 13 with HIOS 13 and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) chipset and an octa-core CPU.

6. Memory:

– Tecno Camon 30: Offers 256GB of internal storage and comes in two RAM options: 8GB and 12GB.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: Offers 256GB or 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: Offers 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

7. Camera:

– Tecno Camon 30: Rear camera setup includes a 50 MP wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 50 MP.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: Rear camera setup includes a 50 MP wide lens, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 50 MP.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: Rear camera setup includes a 64 MP wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a QVGA sensor. The front camera is 32 MP.

8. Battery:

– Tecno Camon 30: Comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and supports 70W wired charging.

– Tecno Camon 30 Pro: Comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and supports 70W wired charging.

– Tecno Camon 20 Pro: Comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and supports 33W wired charging.

Based on these specifications, the Tecno Camon 30 and Tecno Camon 30 Pro have similar features, with the Pro version offering 5G connectivity and a higher resolution front camera. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro, on the other hand, has slightly lower specifications compared to the Camon 30 and Camon 30 Pro, such as an older Android version.

