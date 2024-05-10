FULL TEXT: Digital Cross-border Permits And COMESA Carrier Licences For Transport Operators Launched

The Bilateral Road Transport Agreements and the COMESA Treaty are meant to facilitate the smooth and unimpeded flow of cross-border traffic between countries.

The digital Cross Border Permits and COMESA Carrier Licences have enhanced security features. Consequently, as a counterfeit deterrence measure, these Permits and Licences have a digitally signed barcode which is readable by any mobile device.

It is now easier for both local and regional traffic law enforcement agents to verify and validate the authenticity of the Permits and Licences.

Our new ICT system for processing these Permits and Licences is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details.

This system is also integrated with insurance companies to validate statutory third-party motor insurance and passenger liability cover.

This will enhance the ease of doing business for transport operators who will enjoy the convenience of reduced waiting times when they apply for the new Permits and Licences issued at our Road Motor Transportation Offices situated in all the provincial centres across the country.

From a transport planning perspective, this new system will enhance our capacity to monitor trends in regional transport corridors, with a view to implementing reforms in the cross-border road transport sector to align Zimbabwe more closely with the requirements of existing Multilateral Transport and Trade Facilitation Protocols to achieve regional integration.

More: Pindula News

