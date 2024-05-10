FULL TEXT: Digital Cross-border Permits And COMESA Carrier Licences For Transport Operators Launched
Full statement by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona on the launch of digital cross-border permits and COMESA carrier licences for passenger and freight transport operators:
Pursuant to the objectives of National Development Strategy 1 and the utility of digitalization as an enabler of economic development across the broad spectrum of growth factors, including in transportation, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public of the launch of the digital Cross Border Permits and COMESA Carrier Licences for passenger and freight transport operators with effect from Thursday 9 May 2024.
A digital Cross Border Permit is issued in terms of Article 4 of the Bilateral Road Transport Agreements signed between Zimbabwe and SADC Member States. Similarly, a COMESA Carrier Licence is issued in terms of Article 85 of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Treaty.Feedback
The Bilateral Road Transport Agreements and the COMESA Treaty are meant to facilitate the smooth and unimpeded flow of cross-border traffic between countries.
The digital Cross Border Permits and COMESA Carrier Licences have enhanced security features. Consequently, as a counterfeit deterrence measure, these Permits and Licences have a digitally signed barcode which is readable by any mobile device.
It is now easier for both local and regional traffic law enforcement agents to verify and validate the authenticity of the Permits and Licences.
Our new ICT system for processing these Permits and Licences is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details.
This system is also integrated with insurance companies to validate statutory third-party motor insurance and passenger liability cover.
This will enhance the ease of doing business for transport operators who will enjoy the convenience of reduced waiting times when they apply for the new Permits and Licences issued at our Road Motor Transportation Offices situated in all the provincial centres across the country.
From a transport planning perspective, this new system will enhance our capacity to monitor trends in regional transport corridors, with a view to implementing reforms in the cross-border road transport sector to align Zimbabwe more closely with the requirements of existing Multilateral Transport and Trade Facilitation Protocols to achieve regional integration.
