Masvingo Man Steals Cellphone To Watch Porn, Court Hears

Prosecuting, Tichaona Chakavarika told the court that on April 21, 2024, the accused went to Anna Muzivi, who is the complainant’s homestead at around 3 PM, knowing the complainant was at church and no one was around.

Muchekwa allegedly used an iron bar to break the door and gained entrance before proceeding to the dining room where he took a 32-inch plasma television, laptop, and a Tecno mobile phone.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

At around 4 PM, Muzivi returned home and saw her front door wide open. She then spotted Muchekwa’s footprints in the yard and went inside only to discover that her television, laptop, and cellphone were missing.

The court heard that Muzivi’s neighbours told her that they saw someone whom they didn’t know entering her house.

Shen then called the police who traced the footprints which led them to the accused’s place.

The police searched his house and found the stolen television and mobile phone. Muchekwa told them that he had already sold the laptop which they later recovered.

Asked by the magistrate during the trial why he had stolen the property, Muchekwa said he stole the television for his family to watch movies, especially his kid who liked cartoons.

He said he sold the laptop to get money for rentals, food, and clothes for the family and he kept the cellphone to download and watch pornography at night as well as call his family and friends.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment