Mberengwa Man Accidentally Kills Own Daughter During Scuffle With His Wife

We confirm the death of a five-month-old baby in Mberengwa and the suspect is yet to be apprehended. We are appealing for information that may lead to his arrest.

The parents of the now-deceased minor, Faith Mpofu and Erinando Makena both from Musvupi Village, Chief Mataruse, Mberengwa, had a long-standing dispute regarding the paternity of the baby.

Makena constantly expressed doubt that he had sired the child and alleged that his wife was impregnated by someone else before their marriage.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, while her husband was away, Mpofu packed her belongings and left for her parents’ house.

However, Mpofu reportedly failed to get transport to Zvishavane and sought refuge at Mudzimu homestead near Bedford Business Centre, Mberengwa.

When he returned home, Makena gathered that his wife was at the Mudzimu homestead and followed her there.

Mpofu had the now deceased, Annita Makena strapped on her back when Makena arrived at Mudzimu homestead.

Makena allegedly assaulted Mpofu with a switch and struck the now-deceased in the process leading to her death.

