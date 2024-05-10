Parirenyatwa Hospital Nurse Arrested For Demanding Bribes

The two complainants sat for their final exams on the 7th and 8th of March 2024.

While the trainees were waiting for their results, Mukura informed them that they had failed, but her uncle at the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) was going to “ensure that they score favourable marks” for a fee of US$500 each.

The complainants promptly alerted the authorities at GMDS and they reported the matter to the Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ).

A report was made to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) by the NCZ and they set a trap for Mukura.

She was arrested on the 7th of May 2024, after allegedly receiving US$500 from the complainants.

More: Pindula News

