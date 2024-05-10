Passion Java's "Night Of Wonders" Flops

Posting on X, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the “Night of Wonders” was not a genuine religious event but was meant to be a show of force for long-term political plans. Wrote Chin’ono:

This fake prophet, called Passion Java, who is President Mnangagwa’s associate, failed to fill the 80k-seater National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Even with the help of the ruling ZANU PF party, which sent messages to its structures to get their supporters to attend the fake prophet’s so-called Night of Wonders with the provision of many free buses, the stadium was empty.

The citizens have caught up on his lies and fake prophecies; that is why the regime won’t allow any other terrestrial television station in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe only had one TV station, the only African country of significance with one TV station.

Last night was not about genuine prayer; it was meant to be a show of force for long-term political plans, but it spectacularly collapsed as the man who made a poor attempt to look like Michael Jackson was left to do his silly tricks to an empty stadium.

The buses came back empty too because, unlike an election, the ruling party, which tried everything to help him, couldn’t rig the numbers that came!

It is also a sign of divisions in the ruling party, there are factional battles and Java is part of a faction.