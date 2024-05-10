Police Investigate Harare Vehicle Pile-Up Linked To Kombi Incident
One person was injured when a kombi, a Nissan Caravan, rammed into another, at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road and Remembrance Drive in Harare on Thursday afternoon.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the incident resulted in five other vehicles ramming into each other. The ZRP:
ZRP is investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road and Remembrance Drive, Harare on 09/05/24 at around 1408 hours. One person was injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AEB 1040 rammed into another Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AFQ 8137. Resultantly, five other vehicles rammed into each other.Feedback
Although the police have not officially disclosed the cause of the initial incident involving the two Nissan Caravan vehicles, kombi drivers frequently evade traffic police at undesignated pick-up and drop-off points, often resulting in accidents.
Numerous lives have been lost, and some individuals have suffered serious injuries due to accidents caused by kombi crews fleeing from the police in the central business district.
Critics often express dissatisfaction with the ZRP’s policing methods, particularly the high-stakes cat-and-mouse chases involving fully loaded kombis that show little regard for human safety.
