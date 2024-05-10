PSL 2024 Matchday 11 Fixtures: In Form Manica Diamonds Host Bikita Minerals, Simba Bhora Date Ngezi
Simba Bhora host defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday on Matchday 11.
Simba Bhora occupy third spot on the PSL log standings having taken 17 points from 10 games.
Log leaders Highlanders, who are joint top with Manica Diamonds on 19 points, take on former champions FC Platinum at Barbourfileds Stadium on Sunday in the other high-profile matchday 11 encounter.
In form Manica Diamonds host Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium and will be seeking to extend their winning run to seven matches in a row.
Harare giants Dynamos, who have so far won solely against promoted sides, take on Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium.
Below are the Matchday Eleven fixtures:
Saturday, 11 May 2024
- Green Fuel vs ZPC Kariba (Green Fuel Arena)
- Yadah Stars vs CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium)
- Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium)
- Simba Bhora vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Wadzanai Stadium)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
- Manica Diamonds vs Bikita Minerals (Sakubva Stadium)
- Highlanders vs FC Platinum (Barbourfileds Stadium)
- Hwange vs Arenel Movers (Colliery Stadium)
- Dynamos vs Herentals College (Rufaro Stadium)
- TelOne vs Chegutu Pirates (Bata Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
