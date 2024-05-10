Three People Perish In Honda Fit Accident
Three people lost their lives whilst three others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with five passengers on board, side-swiped with a Toyota D4D vehicle along Harare-Mutare Road.
Police confirmed the accident which occurred around 7 PM on Wednesday. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed whilst three others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with five passengers on board, sideswiped with a Toyota D4D vehicle with no passengers on board at the 191-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 08/05/2024 at around 1900 hours.Feedback
The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
On Zimbabwe’s roads, an average of five people tragically lose their lives every day due to road traffic accidents. This translates to approximately 153 persons killed each month.
According to road safety experts and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), some of the primary causes of road traffic accidents are vehicle defects, speeding, animals, following too closely, driver fatigue, failure to give way and turning in front of oncoming traffic.
