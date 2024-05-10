Three People Perish In Honda Fit Accident

The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

On Zimbabwe’s roads, an average of five people tragically lose their lives every day due to road traffic accidents. This translates to approximately 153 persons killed each month.

According to road safety experts and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), some of the primary causes of road traffic accidents are vehicle defects, speeding, animals, following too closely, driver fatigue, failure to give way and turning in front of oncoming traffic.

More: Pindula News

