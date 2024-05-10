Two E-Creator Directors Granted US$1 000 Bail Each

This leaves the suspected mastermind of the Ponzi scheme, a Chinese national, Zhao Jiatong, the only suspect still in remand prison.

The four were arrested in July 2023 and have been in custody after they were denied bail by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on their initial appearance.

According to court papers, sometime in January 2023, Zhao created an online investment Ponzi scheme called e-Creator.

On February 7 2021 and in connivance with Tapfumaneyi, Kuchekenya, Bily Thomas Syedou, Abraham Mutambu, Jiatong allegedly registered a company with the Zimbabwean Registrar of Companies named E-Creator Electronic Commerce Private Limited.

The company had its offices situated at rooms 15 and 16 10 Floor Joina City Building, Harare.

Prosecutors alleged that Zhao went on to launch the company as an online e-commerce operator with a global internet as its core. Reads the court papers:

During the period from February 2023 to July accused misrepresented to unsuspecting Zimbabwean nationals that if they invested with the company, they would enjoy huge monthly profits depending on the amount invested.

The court heard Zimbabweans across the country invested up to US$1 million into the company through various Ecocash numbers supplied on the platform by the accused. Prosecutors said:

To make the company more attractive and appealing to unsuspecting Zimbabweans the accused used the media including the national television broadcaster Zimbabwean Television (TV) social media and powerful Zimbabwean socialites namely Tarisai Cleopatra Munetsiwa also known as Madam Boss, and Admire Mushambi also known as Mama Vee to advertise the company business on their social media platforms in order to gain more subscribers.

The suspected fraudsters also allegedly employed various agents in major towns and cities throughout the country to market the business.

It is further alleged that on July 3 2023 some of the complaints encountered challenges in accessing their funds and approached the company for clarifications.

One of the accused persons, Abraham Mutambu assured these complainants that it was a system upgrade that was preventing them from accessing the funds.

The court heard Mutambu further advised them that the situation would normalise in due course.

On July 5 2023 complainants were shocked to realise that E-Creator Electronic Commerce Private) Limited had sent a notice on their website that they are no longer operating.

The company also posted the passport photo of the accused Zhao Jiatong as the one who had taken their money and absconded to China.

The court heard that the complainants also visited the accused’s known offices and saw that they had been permanently closed and there were no signs of business operations.

They received information that the accused person had withdrawn the money and fled.

As a result of the accused’s actions, complainants suffered an actual prejudice of US$1 000 000 and nothing was recovered.

