"ZiG Currency Was Imposed On Zimbabweans"

You bring the law to Parliament, to allow Parliament to debate the law. Because sovereignty resides in the people, you do not ambush people with a new currency.

This is why the Constitution starts with the phrase “we, the people”, and establishes what we call the sovereignty of the people.

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, was launched on 05 April 2024 and replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, which had lost 80% of its value this year.

The ZiG is the ZANU PF-led government’s sixth attempt to have a functioning local currency. It is backed by 2.5 tonnes of gold and about $100 million in foreign currency reserves held by the central bank.

Banknotes and coins of the ZiG were released at the end of last month to the public but they remain scarce, making the buying and selling of small items difficult.

