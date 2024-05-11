Esidakeni Farm Case Struck Off The Roll

The matter is hereby removed from the roll owing to inadequate merging with the following order; Parties are to liaise and come up with one definitive file. The applicants will then upload the definitive file no later than 31 May 2024 on the Integrated Court Management System (ICMS) and the Registrar will then set the matter down in consultation with this court.

Malunga and his partners were represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu. They are challenging the seizure of their Esidakeni Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North by the government.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

In their application, the trio cited the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Chief Lands Officer Matabeleland North, Registrar of Deeds, Mazithulela, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo and persons who were allocated land at the property as respondents.

Malunga and partners argued that they bought the farm from its former owner based overseas. They claim Esidakeni Estate has now been sub-divided and offered to just over a dozen politically connected individuals.

Lands Minister, Anxious Masuka, is challenging the court application by the trio who are seeking nullification of the gazetting of the farm saying Esidakeni Farm was acquired by the Government in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act in December 2020.

The farm previously belonged to Keshelmar Farms (Pvt) Ltd.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment