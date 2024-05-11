SA's Mmusi Maimane Criticises ANC For Inviting ZANU PF To Help Campaign

However, Maimane, who leads Build One South Africa (BOSA), said ZANU PF has a track record of rigging elections, something the ANC should not seek to emulate or support. Said Maimane (via NewZimbabwe.com):

It is now widely accepted that ZANU PF rigs elections in Zimbabwe to favour itself and to continue its misrule of the country.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

ZANU PF has used fear, intimidation, violence and suppression of and against the people of Zimbabwe.

It has presided over an autocratic, authoritarian and repressive regime, trampling on the democratic rights of Zimbabweans.

Unsurprisingly, the ANC is a bedfellow of ZANU PF, considering it too is desperate to cling to power at any cost.

We reject this with the contempt it deserves and wish to tell ZANU PF they are not welcome in South Africa…

If ZANU PF continues to influence the ANC we will no longer have free and fair elections. They will learn bad tricks from ZANU PF. They do not even know how to count votes.