Waddilove High School Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching A Female Learner Found Not Guilty

He was, however, found not guilty by the courts early this year after Marondera Magistrate Sharon Rakafa ruled that the allegations were a result of “work politics”.

The teacher then appeared before a disciplinary committee that visited the school two months ago.

A letter dated May 3, signed by Mashonaland East Provincial Education Director Annatoria Ncube, and seen by NewsDay, says Nyahwo was acquitted when he appeared before a government disciplinary committee at the school. It reads in part:

You are found not guilty of violating the provisions of paragraphs 4 and 7 of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 amended on the allegation that you hugged, caressed and touched a female learner’s (name withheld) private parts on October 13, 2023, in your office… A girl learner also testified in the hearing that she was coached by a Guidance and Counselling lady teacher to implicate you in her written report. This gave the impression that there was some form of connivance in building up this case. Moreso, the key witness failed to report the matter to school authorities on the same day, despite its gravity. Therefore you are being absolved from this allegation.

Ncube further stated that Nyahwo was entitled to all his salary arrears accrued since his suspension in November last year. Reads the letter:

Please be advised that you shall be entitled to your salaries for the duration of the suspension period, less any allowances paid during the same period of suspension, this being in terms of PSC Circular 9 of 2005 referenced C/216/415.

