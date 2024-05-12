Bus Carrying 68 Passengers Overturns: 1 Fatality, 15 Injured
One person was killed on Saturday, while 15 others were injured when an AVM DAF bus they were travelling on was involved in an accident at the 23 km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on Sunday afternoon, saying the bus had 68 passengers on board.
The bus swerved to the left side of the road, hit a pedestrian, and then struck a tree before overturning once and landing on its right side. The ZRP said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/05/24 at the 23 km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which one person died while 15 others were injured.
An AVM DAF bus with 68 passengers on board swerved to the left side of the road and hit a pedestrian before hitting a tree. Resultantly, the bus overturned once and landed on its right side.
The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and he was taken to Concession Hospital where he died on admission.
The body of the victim was taken to Concession Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the injured were taken to Bindura Hospital and Concession Hospital for treatment.
On Zimbabwe’s roads, an average of five people tragically lose their lives every day due to road traffic accidents. This translates to approximately 153 persons killed each month.
According to road safety experts and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), some of the primary causes of road traffic accidents are vehicle defects, speeding, animals, following too closely, driver fatigue, failure to give way and turning in front of oncoming traffic.
More: Pindula News