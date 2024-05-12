Bus Carrying 68 Passengers Overturns: 1 Fatality, 15 Injured

6 minutes ago Sun, 12 May 2024 14:30:14 GMT

One person was killed on Saturday, while 15 others were injured when an AVM DAF bus they were travelling on was involved in an accident at the 23 km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on Sunday afternoon, saying the bus had 68 passengers on board.

The bus swerved to the left side of the road, hit a pedestrian, and then struck a tree before overturning once and landing on its right side. The ZRP said:

