Bulawayo City Council Denies Allocating US$300K To Arts Festival

9 minutes ago Mon, 13 May 2024 07:04:57 GMT

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has denied earlier reports that it had allocated US$300,000 for this year’s Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF), saying the actual cost of the event will be US$30,000.

This came after the local authority was criticised by residents for funding an arts festival at a time when it was struggling to provide water for ratepayers.

In a statement on Friday, BCC Corporate Communications Manager, Nesisa Mpofu, said the BAF budget caters for various activities. She said:

