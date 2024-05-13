Neville Mutsvangwa Denied Bail
Neville Sunungurai Mutsvangwa (44), and his co-accused Ellas Majachani (45) and Simbarashe Tichingana (38) have been denied bail.
The trio were remanded in custody to 30 May 2024.
Mutsvangwa, Majachani and Tichingana are facing one count of contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] as read with section 4(1)(a)(1) of the Exchange Control Regulations SI 109 of 1996 “Dealing in foreign currency”, one count of contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act and another count of contravening the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.
Mutsvangwa is also facing another charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act in that he was allegedly found unlawfully using Starlink equipment.
Mutsvangwa’s father Chris, who is the ZANU PF spokesperson, and his mother Monica, the Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, allege the charges of illegal foreign currency trading against their son were fabricated.
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
They both claim Neville’s arrest is politically motivated.
More: Pindula News