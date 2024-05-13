New King Munhumutapa A Fraudulent Imposter - Govt

It is apparent that this person is not a chief either; since he was not appointed in terms of the legal provisions.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works strongly condemns the Illegal behaviour and conduct of the fraudulent imposter, Timothy Chiminya Mujuru, and would like to advise the public to ignore him and his antics.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

In the spirit of ensuring the whole of Government approach Ministries departments and agencies are urged to liaise with the Ministry when engaging with the Traditional Leadership Institution so that the public is not misinformed.

The public is urged to report this imposter to law enforcement agents when approached in their communities.

King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, was the ruler of the ancient Kingdom of Mutapa (sometimes referred to as the Mutapa Empire) which existed in what is now modern-day Zimbabwe and expanded into parts of Mozambique.

The Mutapa empire flourished between the mid-15th and mid-17th centuries and was succeded by the Rozvi Empire which was ruled by the Changamire dynasty.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment