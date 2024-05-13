"The Aftermath" Premieres At Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre

In an interview with journalist Shingirai Manyengavana, Jasen Mphepo shared how he was inspired to create the play.

He explained that his aim was to create work in the theatre that speaks to diverse groups of people, regardless of gender or religion.

He hoped to explore the challenges that arise within marriages and families when faced with difficult choices and to encourage thought-provoking discussions and the consideration of different choices.

Munashe Rachael Goromonzi, who played the lead role and contributed to the script, shared her experience working with the cast and crew.

Being the only female member in an all-male ensemble proved to be a unique and reflective journey for her.

She praised the collaboration with the cast, which created a safe and inclusive environment for exploration and creativity.

The team’s commitment to fostering such an environment allowed for a deep dive into the world of the play and its characters, encouraging the sharing of ideas and perspectives.

Through this collaborative process, the story was brought to life on stage, drawing upon the collective creativity and insights of the entire team.

The play addresses universal themes of grief and loss, which resonate with contemporary audiences. By authentically exploring these emotions, “The Aftermath” connects with audiences emotionally, prompting them to reflect on their own experiences of loss and find solace in shared struggles.

Munashe emphasized that the play tackles the topic of abortion rights, specifically examining their presence or absence in Zimbabwe.

This subject matter holds great significance in contemporary society, as it remains a contentious issue worldwide.

By shedding light on this social and political issue, the play sparks important conversations and challenges societal norms, encouraging audiences to reflect on reproductive rights and access to healthcare critically.

The play’s exploration of illegal abortion sheds light on the challenges and risks faced by women in accessing safe and legal reproductive healthcare. By raising awareness of this issue, “The Aftermath” serves as a catalyst for advocacy and social change.

It prompts audiences to confront the realities of illegal abortion and emphasizes the urgent need for improved reproductive rights and access to healthcare.

Through engaging with the play’s narrative, audiences were encouraged to actively consider and potentially take action towards addressing these societal issues.

“The Aftermath” premiered on May 7, 2024, at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre, with a red-carpet event attended by notable figures such as Mr. Nicholas Moyo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Elvis Mari, the Board Chair of Patsime Trust, embassy attachés, renowned theatre practitioners.

The play is also set to go on a nationwide tour to Mutare, Masvingo and Bulawayo respectively.

