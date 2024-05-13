Zimbabwe And Its People Were Never Sanctioned - U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has said the southern African country and its people are not sanctioned and never were.
In a statement issued this Monday, 13 May, the U.S. Embassy said the 11 Zimbabwean individuals and three entities designated by President Biden’s administration under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act are responsible for ongoing corruption and human rights abuses. It said:
The country of Zimbabwe and its people are not sanctioned and never were. The United States government designated 11 individuals and three entities who are recently responsible for enabling serious corruption and gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.Feedback
President Biden determined that the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (GloMag) is the appropriate sanctions program to address our concerns regarding human rights and corruption in Zimbabwe. We have sharpened and refocused our approach.
GloMag specifically targets recent and ongoing behaviour, behaviours that are not isolated incidents but rather indicate a pattern of impunity.
The 11 individuals are President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Police Commissioner Godwin Matanga and his deputy Stephen Mutamba, Walter Tapfumaneyi, Owen Ncube, Kuda Tagwirei, and his wife Sandra Mpunga, and Obey Chimuka.
The three entities on the sanctions list are Sakunda Holdings, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, linked to Tagwirei and Chimuka.
