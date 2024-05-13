Zimbabwe Has Adequate Sugar For Domestic Consumption - ZSA

9 minutes ago Mon, 13 May 2024 10:59:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) says Zimbabwe has enough sugar for the domestic market and even has a surplus to export.

This comes amid reports that sugar is not readily available in some major retail chains.

ZSA senior agriculture and industrial research chemist Washington Mutatu told New Ziana that the public must not panic over the availability of sugar. He said:

